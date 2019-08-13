Nothing makes you re-examine your life quite like completely surrendering to nature as you tuck-and-roll out of a plane at 10,000 feet. However, I couldn't help but feel a strange sense of calm in the seconds up until my tandem instructor and I took the jump; maybe it was because I was legitimately excited to be crossing a bucket-list item off my list (not to mention, I don't have a fear of heights). Or maybe it was the 50mg of CBD I took roughly half an hour earlier courtesy of Sunday Scaries (the brand funded my Wednesday afternoon skydiving thrill ride and complimentary CBD shot).
In my experience, CBD was one of those things that I really, really wanted to work — whether that meant helping my anxiety or gently lulling me to sleep when I'm wide awake at 4:00 a.m. But, after testing my fair share of gummies, tinctures, and oils, I'll admit that I had yet to try a CBD product that I felt did anything more than satisfy my taste buds. However, that was before I'd tried Sunday Scaries' latest drop, a caffeine- and CBD-infused liquid shot made with 50 mg of cannabidiol, taurine, ginseng, guarana, organic green coffee extract, and vitamins B6 and B12. And speaking of drop, if trying the stuff right before a skydiving trip isn't the ultimate test for CBD's ability to help you chill out, then I don't know what is.
"As entrepreneurs, we stay up late and wake up early," Sunday Scaries co-founder Mike Sill tells Refinery29 of their personal relationship to their newest launch. "Sometimes it feels like there’s eight days in a week with how much we’re working, so we just naturally were taking CBD plus a coffee or other forms of caffeine — that’s when we started experimenting." Sure enough, one tiny bottle of the stuff made me feel more alert, but minus the jitters that I tend to get if I drink coffee. (I'm a tea person, BTW.) "Sometimes with caffeine drinks or a double espresso, you get a little shaky," co-founder Beau Schmitt adds. "That’s what CBD helps with."
Despite the 5-Hour Energy-like packaging (which I tried once in high school and never again), the Yolo Shot didn't make me feel like my heart was beating out of my chest, and also didn't taste like artificial, fruity syrup. (The base is a mixture of water, erythritol — a natural alcohol-based sweetener — and citric acid; and the pineapple-flavored one tasted like slightly sweeter Dole juice.) They're available in three tropical-inspired flavors, and for now, you can only buy them in a 12-pack (which makes each one come out to $5.75). However, as always, since supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, make sure to check in with your doctor to make sure that what you're taking makes sense for your body's needs.
Now, no magic potion (aside from maybe Felix Felicis from the Harry Potter books) will completely bliss you out to the point that leaping out of a tiny plane is 100% NBD. But, this small bottle did help me take the edge off before taking my literal leap of faith.
