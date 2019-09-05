How Many Times Can You Have Sex In One Day?

How many times could you have sex in one day? Three? Six? Eighteen? As Lindsay Lohan says in Mean Girls, the limit does not exist. Your only constraints are the fact that there are 24 hours in a day, and any soreness all that friction causes. (Though using lube can help minimize that.)
The only thing that gets a little complicated is how you count each instance of sex. Do you need to take a break between each sex act, or can you move from oral sex to penetrative sex and count it twice? If you do have to take a break, how long does it need to be? If you're counting each orgasm, are you counting yours, or your partner's, or both?
No matter what you decide to count, exactly, someone has probably already set a pretty impressive record. For example, according to the book Plays Well in Groups: A Journey Through the World of Group Sex, porn actress Lisa Sparxxx set a world record when she had sex with 919 men in a single day. And according to the book The Wonder Down Under: A User’s Guide to the Vagina, an anonymous female participant in the 2009 Danish Masturbate-a-Thon set a record with 222 orgasms in a single hour.
But what about the non-professionals among us? On Reddit, one user asked, “One of my friends told me that she had sex eight times in one day. I'm wondering how that's possible. Who has that much time?” Most respondents said their own personal bests were somewhere between five and ten times a day, with the thread’s record-holder weighing in at 11. However, several shared that after around the third time, they start to see diminishing returns. “It gets sore and impossible to finish after a while,” one wrote. “I had the friction burns to prove it,” added another.
If you and your partner do want to set a personal sex record, there’s no harm in going for it. Crank Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” and stay in bed all day. Use lots of lube to reduce soreness, stay hydrated, and stop if you're in pain.
Having a wide definition of sex will also help you meet your personal goal. “If your definition of sex includes mutual masturbation or cuddling together while each of you gets off, then that makes a daily sexual routine more realistic,” Brianna Rader, CEO and founder of sex and relationship coaching app Juicebox, prevoiusly told Refinery29. “There are other ways to have intimacy besides penetrative sex, and opening up to different definitions of sex will likely increase your frequency of sex.”
Radner added that when it comes to sex, quality is more important than quantity. “Sometimes the type of sex you want to have requires preparation (like anal sex) that would be exhausting to do daily. Or, if you like rougher sex, you may want breaks between sessions to recover from soreness,” she said. “Don't get caught up in the numbers!” The sex will probably be better if you simply focus on enjoying it, after all.
