Years of surviving snowy season after snowy season should make us experts in nailing the whole getting-dressed-for-the-cold thing. But each year, the rude arrival of winter manages to show that our wardrobes have only lived, not learned. When your wind-shielding ensemble begins to look and feel like the same three-piece uniform — coat, pants, boots, repeat — it's a sign that it's time to get creative. And if there's one thing you'll actually thank the cold for, it's the ability to layer. The necessity of packing on accessories is your ticket to some much-needed flare.
You probably have a stock of thick, trusty snow gloves and earmuffs in your closet, but those cut it stylistically about as long as it takes to shovel the driveway. Instead, we'll introduce you to winter's best accessories — because yes, even gloves abide by seasonal trends. From pearl-embellished beanies to velvet scarves, your winter is about to look a lot cooler.