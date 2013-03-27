There's the statement necklace, the statement T-shirt, and the statement bag...but we've rarely seen a statement sock outside of the novelty stocking stuffer aisle during the holidays. However, it's impossible not to be charmed by these limited-edition, artist-designed pairs from Strathcona Stockings, which won over our senior global editor Connie Wang in a big way.
Worn pulled up high or scrunched down and styled with boots, these printed socks have quickly become Connie's most favorite way to add some extra pizzazz to her outfits. Styled four different ways, these socks can become an integral part of both your cold-weather outfits and those easy-breezy summertime getups...as soon as Mother Nature starts cooperating.
Click through to glimpse the fancy footwear along with Connie's tips...and don't forget to tell us which style you're going to try first.
Photographed by Sarah Balch