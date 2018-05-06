You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Overalls: You either never stopped wearing them, or haven’t since you were about 6. And, if you do choose to wear them as a full-grown human, they probably don’t look like they used to. Rather than the droopy crotch and one-buckle undone, the overalls you wear in this decade probably feel a bit more, well, adult. And, there’s one pair in particular that’s just that, and is selling out because of it.
The Duke overalls by Stone Cold Fox, who recently cut back on stockists and moved to a direct-to-consumer model, sold out within a month of their debut in 2017 and have already been restocked twice since. They’re also available in all black, and both variations have been best sellers. We have a feeling it’s because they’re designed by a brand known for its sexy dresses, two-piece sets, and beach-ready jumpsuits — with a fitted bodice and sophisticated flare, these overalls feel anything but juvenile. So, if you’ve been contemplating bringing back your elementary-school staple outfit, the Dukes are a solid place to start in taking the modern approach. Plus, they’re easily layered with a T-shirt (or worn with nothing at all).
