The Duke overalls by Stone Cold Fox, who recently cut back on stockists and moved to a direct-to-consumer model, sold out within a month of their debut in 2017 and have already been restocked twice since. They’re also available in all black, and both variations have been best sellers. We have a feeling it’s because they’re designed by a brand known for its sexy dresses, two-piece sets, and beach-ready jumpsuits — with a fitted bodice and sophisticated flare, these overalls feel anything but juvenile. So, if you’ve been contemplating bringing back your elementary-school staple outfit, the Dukes are a solid place to start in taking the modern approach. Plus, they’re easily layered with a T-shirt (or worn with nothing at all).