Consider the word statement. Up until recently, we’ve attributed it to a very particular kind of necklace: the pile-it-on, more-is-more, oversized variety. But, jewelry trends, they are a-changin’. Now, we're seeing a new wave of neck grazers perfect for dressing up our weekend uniform of striped tees and boyfriend jeans.
Skinny, wishbone chokers; Y-shaped pendants; and colorful, braided rope pieces have quickly infiltrated the circuit, making it all too easy for us to bid adieu to those tired, clunky baubles. (Although, clunkiness that's a little less extreme is still fair game.) Perhaps it's time to embrace this decidedly more delicate approach to accessories and run with the whole minimalism thing. The 11 styles ahead can help you make the transition.