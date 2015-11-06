As much as we love the idea of stacking rings, they've always felt like one of those trends that we can't get enough of on Instagram but have trouble translating IRL. Our attempts to rock collections of plain bands tend to end up looking more try-hard than understated and chic. Thankfully, we've found the ultimate hack for success.



While the usual mindset for creating a ring collection you can wear all at once is to purchase only minimal, dainty styles, we've come to realize that getting more creative can look just as good (and make jewelry-shopping way more fun). And since you only have so many spots to fill, opting for a few statement rings to mix things up can instantly take your simple stack from boring to Insta-feed ready.



To help your hands pack a punch, we've sourced 24 of the best standout, yet minimal (we promise, that's not an oxymoron!) rings. You'll conquer this trend in style, in no time.