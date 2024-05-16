Ssense’s New Bridal Collection Features Non-Traditional Dresses & Accessories

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re a non-traditional bride in search of a unique wedding dress, a member of the bridal party looking for standout accessories, or simply a fashion lover desiring a new bright-white look for the summer, Ssense’s new bridal collection is the place for you. After its successful “anti-bridal” Bridal Capsule Collection last summer, the luxury retailer is back with a second iteration, Ssense Bridal 2.0, which launches on May 16.
“Our first collection pushed an aspect of informality, but this season, we’re offering a broader depth in our capsule, which allows us to increase the amount of formal dressing — with a fashion-forward twist,” Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying for Ssense, said in a press release.
The Ssense bridal collection features over 100 styles, spanning everything from bridal gowns and opera gloves to flower girl dresses and white cocktail bags. The capsule includes pieces from 17 emerging and established fashion designers like Simone Rocha, Vivienne Westwood, Sandy Liang, and Molly Goddard. Highlights include the return of Anna Sui’s 1994 babydoll silhouette, a fully upcycled gown and matching gloves from Conner Ives, and Ssense newcomers like Aaron Esh and Wed Studio.
So be sure to check out Ssense’s new bridal capsule collection for bridal staples with a twist to wear to all your upcoming wedding events.
“Our first collection pushed an aspect of informality, but this season, we’re offering a broader depth in our capsule, which allows us to increase the amount of formal dressing — with a fashion-forward twist,” Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying for Ssense, said in a press release.
The Ssense bridal collection features over 100 styles, spanning everything from bridal gowns and opera gloves to flower girl dresses and white cocktail bags. The capsule includes pieces from 17 emerging and established fashion designers like Simone Rocha, Vivienne Westwood, Sandy Liang, and Molly Goddard. Highlights include the return of Anna Sui’s 1994 babydoll silhouette, a fully upcycled gown and matching gloves from Conner Ives, and Ssense newcomers like Aaron Esh and Wed Studio.
So be sure to check out Ssense’s new bridal capsule collection for bridal staples with a twist to wear to all your upcoming wedding events.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ssense Bridal Dresses
You won’t find a traditional ball gown in Ssense’s curated bridal collection, but you will find plenty of edgy mini dresses, whimsical sheer styles, and sculptural cocktail dresses. Pick between white, ivory, and eggshell. While you can cart up dresses upwards of $9,500, most styles range between $475 and $2,500.
Ssense Bridal Separates
If you’re a non-traditional bride, there’s a high chance you don’t even want to wear a dress on your big day. Instead, throw on a statement top (ie: bustier, halter top, button-down, etc.) with a mini skirt or trousers. These styles are also perfect for other bridal occasions like bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and honeymoons (hello bridal bikini set!).
Ssense Bridal Accessories
The collection isn’t short on accessories, including handbags, shoes, gloves, and the occasional garter, umbrella, and bridal bouquet. Slip on dramatic elbow-length gloves or short bow-adorned ones. Then choose between heart-shaped bags or styles with ruffles and floral appliques. Then, finally, step into a pair of kitten heels or ballet flats and make your way down the aisle.
Ssense Bridal Headpieces
In keeping with this collection’s formal styles, there are many traditional (and non-traditional) veils to peruse, including both short and long options with lace-, frill-, and ruffle edges. And if you’re looking for something really out of the norm, scope some dramatic bonnets, caps, and tiaras. The collection also includes more accessories like floral hair combs and hair bows.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ssense Bridal Jewelry
There’s also a small but mighty jewelry selection from brands Chopova Lowena and Tétier Bijoux. Pierce your ears with edgy “Marry Me” heart earrings or flip the script by wearing your flowers on your neck rather than holding them in a bouquet for an avant-garde moment.