Ssense’s New Bridal Collection Features Non-Traditional Dresses & Accessories

Whether you’re a non-traditional bride in search of a unique wedding dress , a member of the bridal party looking for standout accessories, or simply a fashion lover desiring a new bright-white look for the summer, Ssense’s new bridal collection is the place for you. After its successful “anti-bridal” Bridal Capsule Collection last summer, the luxury retailer is back with a second iteration, Ssense Bridal 2.0 , which launches on May 16.“Our first collection pushed an aspect of informality, but this season, we’re offering a broader depth in our capsule, which allows us to increase the amount of formal dressing — with a fashion-forward twist,” Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying for Ssense, said in a press release.The Ssense bridal collection features over 100 styles, spanning everything from bridal gowns and opera gloves to flower girl dresses and white cocktail bags . The capsule includes pieces from 17 emerging and established fashion designers like Simone Rocha , Vivienne Westwood, Sandy Liang , and Molly Goddard. Highlights include the return of Anna Sui ’s 1994 babydoll silhouette, a fully upcycled gown and matching gloves from Conner Ives, and Ssense newcomers like Aaron Esh and Wed Studio.So be sure to check out Ssense’s new bridal capsule collection for bridal staples with a twist to wear to all your upcoming wedding events