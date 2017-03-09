When Pantone introduced Greenery as the color of 2017 — that zesty yellow-green hue that brings to mind tropical flora as quickly as it does tech products from the early aughts — it rapidly infiltrated the fashion scene. No dad hat, graphic tee, or party dress was safe from the electric lime green. But if this particular shade doesn't strike your fancy, not to worry, because we're on a mission to track down the other colors destined to take over this spring.
Together with Woolite, maker of the color-renewing detergent we swear by, we scouted the powerful shades filling stores and e-comm sites this season. Think: the hot pink we adored in our youth, a sunny citrus yellow, and a flame orange that's reminiscent of the stuff our after-school snacks left on our fingers. Don 'em as head-to-toe fluorescent getups with the statement-making jackets, pants, and dresses we found. Or take on the trends at your own speed with the sneakers, intimates, and scarves we've thrown in the mix.
Ready to turn your wardrobe into a technicolor dream? Click on for 20 pieces that'll make you rethink wearing all-black everything ever again.