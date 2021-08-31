It’s Official: Spanx’s Faux-Leather Leggings Make My Butt Look Great

From a $25 Amazon bodycon skirt that doesn't quit to the best plus-size jeans, R29's dedicated Shopping experts are always on the hunt for the next hyped-up product to debunk. Our latest and greatest investigation? The $98 Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. For many, Spanx is synonymous with ultra-stretchy-logic-defyingly-compressive shapewear. However, everyone from the internet to our savvy readers has been long obsessed with the brand's surprisingly cult-famous pair of non-shapewear. (Seriously, these things have consistently stormed the top-bought charts of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale each year.) But, don't just take our anonymous-shopping-data word for it: The leggings currently boast a 4.4-out-of-5-star rating and 3,000+ reviews on the Spanx site with fans swearing by its premium quality and stylish body-smoothing look. "I want to throw away all of my cheap black leggings and wear these all the time. They are thick, high-quality, and hold you in all the right places while still giving you a butt!” one reviewer raved. After digesting this impassioned praise, it was high time we tried on this beloved pair of leggings IRL. And, since Spanx offers the style in sizes XS-3X, I knew there was a solid chance I (your plus-size fashion devotee, Chichi Offor) could shimmy into a pair for a first-person review. After reaching out to Spanx and being graciously gifted the Faux Leather Leggings in a 2X, I tried them for style and size. Keep reading to discover what the hype is really all about.
Before I dive into my personal Spanx journey, let's start with some good old-fashioned internet-fan chat: "These leggings are worth every penny. Spanx does a great job of placing their seams in areas that won't cut your circulation off," one very pleased customer attested — adding that, "The way that the leggings can smooth out any bump and cranny is perfect! You can dress these up or down, and they wash very well." While "faux leather" and "comfort" don't always go hand-in-hand, other Spanx-heads were quick to attest that these babies are "incredibly comfortable and hold up amazingly." And, although black leggings may not be the most enticing article of clothing out there, there's a reason that so many of our closets are filled with this versatile staple; you can wear them to work AND to work out. They're a true fashion workhorse. Spanx describes the faux-leather favorite as "a total compliment magnet" that will "keep you ultra-comfortable." The style features the brand's trademarked "contoured Power Waistband" that's plugged for making butt look "great" and crafted from a blend of nylon, elastane, polyester, and polyurethane coating. In closing, Spanx states: "In these leggings, you’re everyone’s aspiration!"
The package arrived within a few days. At first glance, the leggings were subtly shimmery and felt slightly slippery yet textured at the same time. They don't feel that leathery to the touch. As other reviewers echoed, the leggings looked so small initially that I had my doubts on if whether or not they were actually going to fit. But, fear not! They were super stretchy and I was able to get them on with a minimal amount of forceful wiggling. (For sizing reference: I'm usually between a 2X and a 3X, and the 2X definitely felt a little snug.) Although I was able to squat and touch the ground with my palms with a fair amount of ease, I definitely could’ve sized up to a 3X with how compressive these things really are. While Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings currently only run up to 3X (or around a size 26), they are also available in tall and short inseams and all three inseams are also available in the full size range — which is especially nice for shorter plus-size folks who often see petite sizing end at L or XL. All in all, I'd love to see the brand expand its sizing as this style still seems to run on the smaller end.
As far as any sort of pant goes, I don’t really wear skinny or super form-fitting silhouettes regularly, so I wasn’t expecting to like how these fit. I was pleasantly surprised, however. Like with Spanx’s shapewear, these leggings have a smoothing effect. They’re pretty compressive, but roll down a little bit when you sit down. Although I’m 5’9”, I opted for a regular inseam because my legs are not super long. I feel like I look a little taller than I normally do in these, though, which is a cool bonus that was definitely unexpected. My butt looks pretty great in these leggings and the ultra-high waist makes me feel held in and super secure.
I opted for styling these with some black square toe booties, gold jewelry, faux leather cropped top, and a zebra button-down. You could go more casual with sneakers and an oversize shirt-jacket and baseball cap, too. These are black leggings after all, so pretty easy to style up or down! (Hot Halloween Tip: I can easily see these being used for a Sandy from Grease-themed costume.) Currently, you can actually snag the style in fun new colorways and patterns for the fall and winter season — including a white and red snake print along with a beautiful croc-effect style.
After trying these on, I now understand the Spanx Faux Leather Legging hype. With the under-$100 price point, smoothing effect, flexibility, ultra-high waist...you get the point...these are the ultimate wear-with-anything, do-almost-anything-in black leggings. SO: if you're looking for a versatile piece that you’d definitely get a lot of use out of during the fall and winter seasons, consider adding these popular puppies to cart ASAP.
