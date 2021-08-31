It’s Official: Spanx’s Faux-Leather Leggings Make My Butt Look Great

Before I dive into my personal Spanx journey, let's start with some good old-fashioned internet-fan chat: "These leggings are worth every penny. Spanx does a great job of placing their seams in areas that won't cut your circulation off," one very pleased customer attested — adding that, "The way that the leggings can smooth out any bump and cranny is perfect! You can dress these up or down, and they wash very well." While "faux leather" and "comfort" don't always go hand-in-hand, other Spanx-heads were quick to attest that these babies are "incredibly comfortable and hold up amazingly." And, although black leggings may not be the most enticing article of clothing out there, there's a reason that so many of our closets are filled with this versatile staple; you can wear them to work AND to work out. They're a true fashion workhorse. Spanx describes the faux-leather favorite as "a total compliment magnet" that will "keep you ultra-comfortable." The style features the brand's trademarked "contoured Power Waistband" that's plugged for making butt look "great" and crafted from a blend of nylon, elastane, polyester, and polyurethane coating. In closing, Spanx states: "In these leggings, you’re everyone’s aspiration!"