It’s Official: Spanx’s Faux-Leather Leggings Make My Butt Look Great

From an Amazon bodycon skirt that doesn't quit to the best plus-size jeans, R29's dedicated Shopping experts are always on the hunt for the next hyped-up product to debunk. Our latest and greatest investigation? The £89 Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. For many, Spanx is synonymous with ultra-stretchy-logic-defyingly-compressive shapewear. However, everyone from the internet to our savvy readers has been long obsessed with the brand's surprisingly cult-famous pair of non-shapewear. But, don't just take our anonymous-shopping-data word for it: The leggings currently boast a 4.4-out-of-5-star rating and 3,000+ reviews on the Spanx site with fans swearing by its premium quality and stylish body-smoothing look. "I want to throw away all of my cheap black leggings and wear these all the time. They are thick, high-quality, and hold you in all the right places while still giving you a butt!” one reviewer raved. After digesting this impassioned praise, it was high time we tried on this beloved pair of leggings IRL. And, since Spanx offers the style in sizes XS-3X, I knew there was a solid chance I (your plus-size fashion devotee, Chichi Offor) could shimmy into a pair for a first-person review. After reaching out to Spanx and being graciously gifted the Faux Leather Leggings in a 2X, I tried them for style and size. Keep reading to discover what the hype is really all about.