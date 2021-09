It’s Official: Spanx’s Faux-Leather Leggings Make My Butt Look Great

The package arrived within a few days. At first glance, the leggings were subtly shimmery and felt slightly slippery yet textured at the same time. They don't feel that leathery to the touch. As other reviewers echoed, the leggings looked so small initially that I had my doubts on if whether or not they were actually going to fit. But, fear not! They were super stretchy and I was able to get them on with a minimal amount of forceful wiggling. (For sizing reference: I'm usually between a 2X and a 3X, and the 2X definitely felt a little snug.) Although I was able to squat and touch the ground with my palms with a fair amount of ease, I definitely could’ve sized up to a 3X with how compressive these things really are. While Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings currently only run up to 3X (or around a size 26), they are also available in tall and short inseams and all three inseams are also available in the full size range — which is especially nice for shorter plus-size folks who often see petite sizing end at L or XL. All in all, I'd love to see the brand expand its sizing as this style still seems to run on the smaller end.