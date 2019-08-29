I'm 22 & This Is How Much My S.O. & I Spent On A Trip To Spain & Morocco

7:15 p.m. – We walk out the hammam feeling both refreshed and confused. We look for a taxi and I see a shop selling organic argan oils so I wander in. The shop owner immediately comes up to us and says to follow him upstairs. He seats us down and gives us mint tea (obviously), and quickly brings literally every product he has to have us smell. We end up spending 25 minutes here and buy three bottles of argan oil, and A gets a bunch of spice blends. ($38.17). We finish up at the store, take a taxi ($5) back to the square and buy a large orange juice ($1). I decide I want to get a few last minute items in the souks, so I walk around until I see a jewelry shop that stands out. I find a really unique hidden gem with lots of turquoise rings. I end up buying three amazing rings ($30). I go to find A in another shop bargaining with a shop owner about the price of a scarf. The price is quoted at $30 and I try to help him out, so I tell the guy that I just got three rings for $25 (a blatant lie, I know). He doesn’t budge so I pull out the “we’ll have to walk around some more.” His price goes down immediately to $15. I still think it’s not worth $15 but A does so we get it and go! ($15). Walking home we spot preserved lemons from our cooking class that A kept talking about so I make him buy them ($10). $99.17