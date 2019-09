I'm 22 & This Is How Much My S.O. & I Spent On A Trip To Spain & Morocco

5:45 p.m. – We are going to Le Bains de Marrakech which is a traditional hammam spa. We check in and they give us robes and then lead us to a pool where we are served, of course, mint tea. We wait for about 15 minutes and they call us in to the hammam. It’s a dark and steamy sauna, with two older Moroccan women. I take off my clothes (except my bikini bottom). They take buckets of warm water and throw it on us, and apply Moroccan black soap on us. They tell us to lie down and they leave for a bit. I like clear instructions or agendas of what is going to happen and we don't get that so I’m a little uncomfortable, as is A. The woman comes back in and begins to scrub. And I mean scrub. After the scrubbing, the women leave and the steam gets increasingly dense. I’m not sure if we leave when we want to, or if they come back, but I’m finding it difficult to breathe. I look over at A and see he isn’t doing so good either. I think we should wait, to be respectful, but it becomes overbearing and I open the sauna door and run outside. The women come back in laughing and gesture us to the showers. Whew, that was definitely an experience. They take us to some lounge chairs and bring water and tea biscuits.