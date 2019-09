Should You Smoke Weed On A First Date?

"If you're unsure if someone's a cannabis user, bring it up in a compassionate way," Peckler says. Mention a weed-positive story that you read recently ( ahem ), like, Did you know that some weed strains are designed to make people orgasm better? Or, slightly less sexually explicit, Did you hear those stories about how cannabis is being used to treat epilepsy ? There's a good chance that, from there, you'll jump into a conversation about your own weed habits. "All these things are interesting, and just posing that allows someone to open up," she says. If you like to smoke, just be honest about it with your potential partner, because there's nothing embarrassing about smoking weed , she says. Once you get over the stigma, according to Peckler, weed could potentially bring you closer to your partner (particularly in the sex department) if you both enjoy it.