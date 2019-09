This article was originally published on May 27, 2015.Now that pot legislation is making its way across the country, it's time for a refresher on the difference between the main types of marijuana strains: indica and sativa. It's a lesson some of us have had to learn over and over again. But, this infographic from the recently-released Green: A Field Guide To Marijuana will help us get it right.At a basic level, we may be aware that sativa strains produce a sort of "up" high that gives users a feeling of euphoria, increased creativity, and energy. Meanwhile, indica strains usually leave us relaxed and "in-da-couch."But, as the infographic shows, the differences start with the shape of the plants: Sativas tend to have longer, thinner leaves and are lighter in color. Indica strains, meanwhile, often have shorter, fatter leaves and dark, dense buds.And then, of course, there's a whole host of hybrid strains that may produce a high that's between the two ends of that spectrum. But, when they're up-close — like in Erik Christiansen's photos in the book — the differences are easy to spot . Check out the full infographic, below.