This article was originally published on May 27, 2015.
Now that pot legislation is making its way across the country, it's time for a refresher on the difference between the main types of marijuana strains: indica and sativa. It's a lesson some of us have had to learn over and over again. But, this infographic from the recently-released Green: A Field Guide To Marijuana will help us get it right.
At a basic level, we may be aware that sativa strains produce a sort of "up" high that gives users a feeling of euphoria, increased creativity, and energy. Meanwhile, indica strains usually leave us relaxed and "in-da-couch."
But, as the infographic shows, the differences start with the shape of the plants: Sativas tend to have longer, thinner leaves and are lighter in color. Indica strains, meanwhile, often have shorter, fatter leaves and dark, dense buds.
And then, of course, there's a whole host of hybrid strains that may produce a high that's between the two ends of that spectrum. But, when they're up-close — like in Erik Christiansen's photos in the book — the differences are easy to spot. Check out the full infographic, below.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under federal law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
