This Weed Strain Was Designed Specifically To Make You Orgasm

One night, pot enthusiast Karyn Wagner smoked up with her partner before having what she later described as the best sex she’d ever had. "[Afterwards] I said, 'You know, honey, that was perfect. Save it for next time," Wagner recalls. That night proved to be life-changing — for Wagner's sex life and her entrepreneurial life. Her company is now selling a special strain, Sexxpot, which Wagner says is specifically designed to help women attain incredibly pleasurable orgasms. The Master Plan
Already a presence in the cannabis industry, Wagner began working to create a strain that would allow her — and anyone else — to experience the same mind-blowing sexual experience she’d had that fateful night more than a year ago. Now it seems she’s succeeded: According to her company's site, the new strain is derived from Mr. Nice, a low-THC strain, and contains somewhere around 14% THC. That's relatively little compared to other popular strains, which are typically around 18 to 20% THC. Wagner says that’s what allows the product to put you in a ‘sensual’ headspace and affect your body’s sensations — without getting you too high to actually do the deed. The Science Of Sexxpot
Although marijuana’s possible aphrodisiac properties aren’t anything new, Wagner’s new strain is the first one designed specifically to enhance women's sexual experiences. So how does Sexxpot work? “Women just need less THC in general," explains Eloise Theisen, MSN, RN, a cannabis consultant and nurse practitioner, "and high levels of THC can promote anti-estrogen activity.” Theisen's guess is that, "with the lower level of THC in Sexxpot, it regulates the body’s endocannabinoid system and helps bring back the balance of hormones, but without sacrificing the therapeutic properties." Echoing the strain's sensuality, the only description of Sexxpot that Wagner’s company gives is in the form of a poem: “Turn down the volume…Dial up the heat…Favorite child of the legendary Mr. Nice, only recently came out of seclusion. Sexxpot’s embrace is smooth, sweet and mild. You’ll be swept off your feet, melting in its arms Mmmm…There’s something in the air.” As of now, Sexxpot is only available in the San Francisco Bay Area, unfortunately. But Wagner hopes to expand distribution in the future.
A version of this article originally appeared on Green Rush Daily.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
