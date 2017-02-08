Like a favorite coffee roast or a go-to Chipotle order, every cannabis connoisseur has her favorite weed strain. But, as revealed by a new survey, the most popular strain of 2016 may not be what you'd think. The survey, conducted by California-based medical marijuana delivery app Eaze, included data from the app's 250,000 users and questionnaires from another 5,000 respondents. Results showed that the most popular strain among Eaze users was hybrid Gorilla Glue #4, followed by sativa Jack Herer and indica Bubba Kush. However, ninth place finisher Blue Dream had a particularly tough year, falling a whopping eight spots from last year. Oddly, the company tells R29 that this was actually the most popular strain among female users, followed by Sour Diesel and Pineapple Express. But the survey turned up some other interesting tidbits, too. In particular, it revealed just how many people are using marijuana as a replacement for alcohol and pain medications. Of those surveyed, the vast majority (82% overall and 63% of female respondents) said they had cut back on their drinking thanks to cannabis. Similarly, 95% of respondents (and 96% of female respondents) who reported using opioids to manage their pain also reported cutting back on their medication with the help of marijuana. Women make up the majority of chronic pain patients in the U.S., and the number of female Eaze users has grown by 30% since 2015. And other companies are making a direct effort to make the cannabis world more welcoming towards women consumers. So it's not all that surprising to see so many of them looking to marijuana as an alternate way to treat their pain.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
