What Our Stereotypes Get Wrong About Alcoholism

Quite a few of us have had those nights when we went out and drank too much — it's what many refer to as "college." And although we probably all know (from the hangover if nothing else) that this behavior is definitely not great for our health, we lived, right? Plus, everyone else seems to be doing the exact same thing. The problem with this, and the fact that so much of our social lives revolve around alcohol, is that it makes it far too easy for our relationship with alcohol to become problematic — and for our developing issues to go under the radar.We've also come to assume things about helping someone with an alcohol issue that just aren't true. For example, "Families and friends think they can’t do anything until the person bottoms out," says Carrie Wilkens, PhD, cofounder and clinical director of the Center for Motivation and Change . "I would love for that phrase to get completely eradicated from our vocabulary."Dr. Wilkens, who is one of the experts featured in Risky Drinking, a new HBO documentary premiering tonight at 8 p.m. EST, says that contrary to popular belief, it's not super clear-cut what constitutes an issue with alcohol. Instead, the symptoms of alcohol use disorder (which is the term used for a medical diagnosis) exist on a spectrum, from mild to severe. We talked to Dr. Wilkens about our changing understanding of alcoholism, how to spot a problem, and why AA or even total abstinence isn't the only treatment option out there."There are actually 11 symptoms of an alcohol use disorder. They're things like you're getting in risky situations like drinking and driving, or finding that you have to drink more to get the same effect, or you've tried to reduce your drinking and can’t quite do it. Maybe you're waking up with hangovers and losing half a day."If you have two or three of these symptoms, you’re considered to have a mild problem; if you have four or five, that's a moderate problem, and if you have more than six, you have a severe disorder."Binge drinkers tend to write stuff off as 'Oh, that was just one bad night.' [So it's important to] really be honest with yourself about how many hours did you lose the next day to hangover? What things did you do and say to people that you actually really feel bad about? How is it affecting your productivity? How is it affecting your self-care?"Heavy drinkers can get really used to feeling bad. They're used to feeling hungover, always having a headache or stomach problems. They've just gotten used to it. They literally don't remember what it feels like to feel healthy. That’s something to be attuned to — are you always waking up with a headache? Are you finding that you can’t really eat stuff in the morning because you feel queasy?"