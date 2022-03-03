SkinCeuticals Newest Serum Is A Hyperpigmentation Game-Changer

Now onto the less-fun stuff: Silymarin CF is priced at $166 for a one-ounce bottle, which admittedly isn't a ton of product. However, if there's a single skin-care step that I really believe in splurging on, it's a serum or similar product to target specific concerns. With acne, oiliness, and dark marks being my primary concerns, it's rare to find such a stellar product that visibly improves all three within a relatively short period of time. (And I've had acne since my early teen years, so I've had well over a decade to test out treatments and topicals galore.)



Spending triple-digit figures on one beauty product is a lot, but hear me out: All too often, acne products tend to overpromise and underdeliver, and that just wasn't the case with Skinceuticals’ new product. I'm not even exaggerating when I say that this is easily one of the most game-changing products for people like me, who deal with stubborn acne and hyperpigmentation. Even if it doesn't earn a permanent step in your routine (even if you went through a bottle in two months, that would still amount to almost $1,000 annually), I'd definitely recommend this potent serum as a reset button to get problematic skin back on track.