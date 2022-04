"This is my go-to makeup remover and it's lasted me close to a year — a little really does go a long way. I love it because it makes the process of taking off my makeup a lot easier. I don't like the fuss of makeup wipes , and I find micellar water a little too runny, so this cleansing oil serves as the perfect in-between. I like to use it in the shower — mainly to spare my bathroom vanity of the mess that taking off a full face is — and it effortlessly melts away my makeup and limits how much I have to scrub my face, which allows me to be gentler with my skin. I'm pretty much done with this bottle and will definitely be replacing it with another." - Nadia Ebrahim , Assistant Editor of R29 Style