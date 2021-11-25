The Kardashian family has put their mark on everything from beauty brands to thriving tech companies — there aren’t many industries that have gone untouched by the notorious power-wielding Hollywood clan. One area where they’ve really excelled in is the intimates category, thanks to middle child Kim’s brand Skims. Despite the inevitable hateration surrounding the celeb-driven imprint, it’s responsible for a host of chic, comfortable, and highly functional shapewear, lingerie, loungewear — and if you don’t believe us, just read the reviews. Lucky for us and the brand’s exploding fanbase, Skims just launched an internet-breaking Black Friday sale where a host of its best-selling styles are up to 52% off, with deals on everything from the fan-favorite cozy boucle-knit loungewear pieces to the perfectly-tailored pair of cotton underwear. (Pro tip: the brand is calling its event the Bi-annual Sale, but the dates are suspiciously close to the barrage of best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales.)
My fellow staffers and I got to review the brand’s Tiktok-famous Maxi Lounge Dress a few months back, and spoiler: I absolutely loved it. While the dress is tragically remaining full-price during the event, perhaps you can justify the purchase by adding a few other discounted goods to your cart — we're eying this just as sumptuous Silk Long Sleeve Slip for 52% off. It seems like Skims is always trending, whether it’s due to a groundswell of real-live noise coming from social media or a splashy, attention-grabbing collaboration like the Fendi x Skims drop a few weeks back. No matter how you feel about the hype, if you want loungewear and undies that you can eat, drink, sleep, run errands, and hang out in, this sale should be your first stop on Black Friday. Because combing through the online product tornado can be daunting, I’ve highlighted some bestselling faves that you shouldn’t sleep on — but you can sleep in once they arrive at your door.
My fellow staffers and I got to review the brand’s Tiktok-famous Maxi Lounge Dress a few months back, and spoiler: I absolutely loved it. While the dress is tragically remaining full-price during the event, perhaps you can justify the purchase by adding a few other discounted goods to your cart — we're eying this just as sumptuous Silk Long Sleeve Slip for 52% off. It seems like Skims is always trending, whether it’s due to a groundswell of real-live noise coming from social media or a splashy, attention-grabbing collaboration like the Fendi x Skims drop a few weeks back. No matter how you feel about the hype, if you want loungewear and undies that you can eat, drink, sleep, run errands, and hang out in, this sale should be your first stop on Black Friday. Because combing through the online product tornado can be daunting, I’ve highlighted some bestselling faves that you shouldn’t sleep on — but you can sleep in once they arrive at your door.
Advertisement
While this isn't the viral maxi dress of our Skims' dreams, it is a just as casual-meets-effortlessly-sexy style we'd like to live in all holiday long. With 4.9-out-of-5 stars and a reviewer consensus stating this thing is "Luxury at its finest!" we are sold on snagging it while it's marked down to 52% off its premium price.
To the brand’s superfans, Skims’ preternaturally plush Cozy fabric needs no introduction. A deep-pile knit with a boucle-like appearance, it boasts a legendary softness that a reviewer called “the perfect thing to crawl into after a long day.” We’re eyeing this slouchy, snap-neck pullover to throw on every day from now until the mercury hits 60 degrees.
In our experience, Skims bras are normally met with a fair amount of skepticism — which quickly turns to disbelief as the wearer realizes that the colorful and comfortable brassiere in question is also a workhorse that offers actual support in addition to curb appeal. “It is literally *chefs kiss*, even for girls with giant boobs,” wrote a reviewer. “I [wear] a 34F and I SURPRISINGLY fit in a size L. It looks very small but it fits the girls just fine. I hate wearing a bra but LOVE wearing this!”
Advertisement
With a high waistband and boxer-brief details, this ribbed cotton panty has a borrowed-from-the-boys appeal that makes it feel decidedly un-granny-like.
These lounge bottoms are designed with a slightly longer leg for a cool, basketball-short vibe, and rendered in cool and silky modal for the ultimate lightweight and breathable sleepwear.
With a high neck, cropped waistline, and figure-hugging fit, this plush tank can truly go from day to night to bed. One reviewer gave the light-catching top “1,000 stars” for its comfort and all-over softness. “I have never in my life felt something so soft, both on the outside AND inside.”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.