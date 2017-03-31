The concept is simple: ditch heavy swaths of eyeliner and line both upper and lower lids with soft, hazy shadow instead. It’s a look that’s part ‘70s and part Gibson girl — yet totally modern. Some stars dial up the glam factor by pairing the look with falsies (Hannah Jeter) or wearing sparkle-dusted shades (Thandie Newton). Others, like Dakota Johnson, keep the vibe more mellow by wearing a simple wash of color on its own.