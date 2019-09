The beauty world is particularly susceptible to this trend, which is why you can expect see the same gorgeous, golden balayage walking out of a salon in Brazil, Canada, and Australia (via social media, of course, unless you have a private jet.) If that sounds snoozy, let us assure you otherwise. Look closer, and you'll see unique mini-trends emerging in different cities, countries, and continents. It's perfect color porn for those who know they want pink hair , but need to see every variation on peach, rose gold, and bubblegum first.