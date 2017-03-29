If there's anything we've learned from looking at hair around the world, it's this: We're all starting to come together. There's even a phrase for it: cultural globalisation. Due in large part to international travel and social media, we're all starting to find our inspiration in the same exact places.
The beauty world is particularly susceptible to this trend, which is why you can expect see the same gorgeous, golden balayage walking out of a salon in Brazil, Canada, and Australia (via social media, of course, unless you have a private jet.) If that sounds snoozy, let us assure you otherwise. Look closer, and you'll see unique mini-trends emerging in different cities, countries, and continents. It's perfect colour porn for those who know they want pink hair, but need to see every variation on peach, rose gold, and bubblegum first.
In the slides ahead, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful hair colours from all corners of
Instagram the world. While you are sure to see some similarities, it's the regional translations that you won't find walking out of your local salon, which means that taking your inspo from your city's coolest Instagram account just became so passé.