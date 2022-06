You don't have to take my word for it, either: The actual men who wear Simply Boxers have also sung its praises. "Most comfortable, form-fitting, silk boxers on the market," wrote reviewer Michael. "I take my boxers seriously because an undergarment shouldn’t need to be tugged at or uncomfortable by any means. Simply Boxers is sleek, comfortable, and is taking over my wardrobe." And, with Father's Day quickly approaching, I'd be remiss to mention these boxers make for a cool gift for a cool dude in your life. "Got these as a gift for my boyfriend who usually sleeps in boxers. These are his new favorite. The silk feels amazing," wrote one astute shopper. (Psst, use the code DADSDAY22 for 15% off through June 16.)