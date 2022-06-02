Even as we continue to adjust to hybrid life, one non-negotiable remains: We are not giving up comfortable clothes. Elastic waists, soft fabrics, lounge-ready silhouettes — it's still a vibe two years deep into the pandemic. Perhaps the most natural evolution of the matching-sweatsuits look is simply pajamas as regular clothes. This time, the fashion TikTokkers have come after men's boxers as the shorts for summer. Styling videos have invaded FYP fashion feeds where the billowy underwear is paired with blazers and loafers for a cheeky take on the put-together 'fit or sneakers and a hoodie for a more laid-back take on athleisurewear. Boxer shorts even popped up in spring 2022 fashion shows with designers styling low-rise bottoms with visible boxer waistbands.
With what's sure to be a steamy summer on deck, I recently gave the boxers-as-shorts trend a go in public, which turned out to be a much airier alternative to, say, wearing jorts. Best of all, I didn't have to change my bottoms all day — even after I wore the boxers to bed the night before.
My current fave is the swishy, shimmy-ready, 100% washable-silk skivvy from Simply Boxers, an NYC-based men's boxers brand that supports homeless shelters like The Bowery Mission. During the first weekend of 90-degree weather in Brooklyn, I wore my gray silk boxers with a simple black tank and colorful sneakers and brought an oversize linen button-down to throw on for when the sun set.
Currently, Simply Boxers has two main collections you can shop: the lightweight cotton styles of The Manhattan Collection and the washable silk colors of The Brooklyn Collection. As an owner of a boxer from each collection, I can vouch for how well they both fit. Unlike other boxers I've worn before, these are uniquely tailored to cover the upper thighs (as opposed to flaring out) so as to not accidentally expose your private area if you catch my drift.
You don't have to take my word for it, either: The actual men who wear Simply Boxers have also sung its praises. "Most comfortable, form-fitting, silk boxers on the market," wrote reviewer Michael. "I take my boxers seriously because an undergarment shouldn’t need to be tugged at or uncomfortable by any means. Simply Boxers is sleek, comfortable, and is taking over my wardrobe." And, with Father's Day quickly approaching, I'd be remiss to mention these boxers make for a cool gift for a cool dude in your life. "Got these as a gift for my boyfriend who usually sleeps in boxers. These are his new favorite. The silk feels amazing," wrote one astute shopper. (Psst, use the code DADSDAY22 for 15% off through June 16.)
If you were to ask for my final verdict on the boxers trend, I'd say it's a fun and insouciant clothing item to try wearing this summer. It's light, breezy, affordable, and as a non-male, it's radically freeing to wear what is considered men's underwear as regular shorts. (You couldn't get away with wearing any other intimates in public.) Opt for a silk pair if you want a more subtle option (these are far easier to style, IMO). Or, if you enjoy pushing sartorial boundaries a bit more, wear a pair of cotton boxers with contrasting pieces like a crisp button-down or girly shoes. And, if maintaining comfort is your North Star, you can always slip these on indoors — even if they're for your eyes only.
