If you were to ask for my final verdict on the boxers trend, I'd say it's a fun and insouciant clothing item to try wearing this summer. It's light, breezy, affordable, and as a non-male, it's radically freeing to wear what is considered men's underwear as regular shorts. (You couldn't get away with wearing any other intimates in public.) Opt for a silk pair if you want a more subtle option (these are far easier to style, IMO). Or, if you enjoy pushing sartorial boundaries a bit more, wear a pair of cotton boxers with contrasting pieces like a crisp button-down or girly shoes. And, if maintaining comfort is your North Star, you can always slip these on indoors — even if they're for your eyes only.