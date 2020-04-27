Treat Yourself To These Worth-The-Splurge Silk Pajamas

These days, we tend to spend more time in our pajamas than anything else. We work in them, bake in them, and far too often, Netflix and chill (self-isolation style) in them. With so much wear and tear, though, it's become clear to us that our current pajama selection has seen better days.
Think about it: You've started to get the hang of quarantine — doing your dishes instead of letting them sit for five to seven days, making your bed every morning, sticking your head out the window to applaud healthcare workers every night at 7 p.m., etc. — so why shouldn't your pajamas follow suit? It’s okay to want to feel your best while staying inside. And a nice set of silk pajamas is the perfect place to start.
Sure, they might not all come cheap, but when you're wearing something this often, we think it's ok to splurge a little bit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.