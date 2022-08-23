The Pros & Cons Of Dating A Friend — From People Who’ve Been There

So, you’ve got a crush on a friend. You’re gazing at them from across the room while you're at a party, you're over-analyzing their texts, and you're bringing their name up every opportunity you get (aka mention-itis). But what, if anything, should you do about your crush? Should you try to kill your feelings, or should you actually ask your friend out?
First, know that it’s totally normal to fall for a friend: Studies indicate that most of us find people more attractive after we get to know them (which might explain why so many of us feel like we never meet anyone we actually like on dating apps). But asking a friend out can be a lot more intimidating than messaging that Tinder match.
“Dating a friend comes with risks, such as the possibility of breaking up and losing a good friend, or even your social group falling apart if both parties hang out with the same friends,” says Maria Sullivan, dating expert and VP of Dating.com. “However, dating a friend can also lead to true love, so it is always a good idea to give it a try if you believe it will lead to something great.”
Keep in mind that even if the romantic relationship doesn't work out, the friendship doesn't have to end. "Just because a relationship didn’t work out doesn’t mean the ex-couple can’t try and go back to the way things were before they started dating," Sullivan points out. "Hanging out with mutual friends in a group setting will help to maintain a friendship, and as time goes on it will begin to go back to normal.”
We talked to people who have dated friends to find out their advice.