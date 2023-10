The proximity principle dates all the way back to 1960, when psychologist Theodore Newcomb conducted a study that found that college students who lived in the same dorm room were more likely to be friends with each other than other people in the same dorm building. Further research into platonic relationships has also validated the theory, suggesting that students send more emails to peers who live in neighboring dorm rooms and were more likely to befriend those they sat near or adjacent to in classrooms. More recent research from 2021 found that researchers who worked in the same building were more likely to collaborate on studies and papers. While there aren’t explicit studies that draw a connection between romantic attraction and the proximity principle, psychologists often discuss the theory in relation to romantic relationships , and it does link to another psychological phenomenon: the mere exposure effect , which says we are more likely to be attracted to those we see often, as a 1992 study found.