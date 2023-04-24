Story from Relationships

The Good, The Bad & The Awkward: 6 Women On Falling For A Co-Worker

Nina Miyashita
Laura Du Vé
Having a workplace romance is something that we've all daydreamed about. We've fantasised about our workplace crush, what it would be like to date in secret, steal kisses in the break-room and exchange longing glances across the office floor.
Given that we spend so much time at work, it's easy to imagine what it would be like to form a connection with someone we see all the time. And let's face it; there's just something so intriguing (and, let's be honest, thrilling) about dating someone at work, especially if you have to keep it a secret from your other colleagues and even maybe your bosses.
But does dating a person from work actually work out? Is all that sneaking around a lot harder than it looks? Is it as sexy and fun as we imagine it to be?
Refinery29 spoke to six women who've fallen for their co-workers to find out what the experience of dating a colleague is really like — from the good to the bad... to the straight-up awkward.

