The Good, The Bad & The Awkward: 6 Women On Falling For A Co-Worker

Given that we spend so much time at work, it's easy to imagine what it would be like to form a connection with someone we see all the time. And let's face it; there's just something so intriguing (and, let's be honest, thrilling) about dating someone at work, especially if you have to keep it a secret from your other colleagues and even maybe your bosses.
But does dating a person from work actually work out? Is all that sneaking around a lot harder than it looks? Is it as sexy and fun as we imagine it to be?
Refinery29 Australia spoke to six women who've fallen for their co-workers to find out what the experience of dating a colleague is really like — from the good to the bad... to the straight-up awkward.