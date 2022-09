7 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

It is undeniable: the most classic of all prints, the polka dot, is back. We spotted the trend – pun intended – at Molly Goddard Halpern and Bora Aksu . The beauty of this trend is there really is no way to go wrong with it. At London Fashion Week, it was played out both big and bold, and small and dainty; on sheer, Peter Pan collar blouses and billowing ball gowns; in classic black and white and in shimmery metallics. It's a trend that we also spotted at NYFW — this season Proenza Schouler Batsheva and Studio 189 are also polka fans.