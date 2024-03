Sézane’s New Spring Collection Will Transport You To Italy

Beloved for its French girl essentials , Sézane is now serving up Italian delicacies in its new spring 2024 collection , titled Ciao Roma. From embroidered tops and suede jackets to fine gold jewelry and fisherman sandals, the new collection will sartorially transport you to Italy or, better yet, have you looking like a local on your next trip there.The second drop of Ciao Roma landed on March 10, and several pieces have already sold out. But don’t worry because we’ve rounded up our favorite clothing and accessories from the collection that are still available to shop. From luxurious matching sets to trendy handbags and under-$100 jewelry, Sézane’s collection is a treasure trove of elevated styles that’ll have you embracing la dolce vita.