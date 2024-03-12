ADVERTISEMENT
Sézane’s New Spring Collection Will Transport You To Italy

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 12, 2024, 6:02 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Sezane.
Beloved for its French girl essentials, Sézane is now serving up Italian delicacies in its new spring 2024 collection, titled Ciao Roma. From embroidered tops and suede jackets to fine gold jewelry and fisherman sandals, the new collection will sartorially transport you to Italy or, better yet, have you looking like a local on your next trip there.

The second drop of Ciao Roma landed on March 10, and several pieces have already sold out. But don’t worry because we’ve rounded up our favorite clothing and accessories from the collection that are still available to shop. From luxurious matching sets to trendy handbags and under-$100 jewelry, Sézane’s collection is a treasure trove of elevated styles that’ll have you embracing la dolce vita.
Sézane Ciao Roma Matching Sets

Sézane
Marena Jacket
$525.00
Sézane
Sézane
Ciara Trousers
$385.00
Sézane
One of the highlights of Ciao Roma is the selection of matching sets perfect for the spring. These matching blouses, day jackets, and trousers combine for easy, breezy, one-and-done looks. For a pop of color, peruse the collection’s floral-print pieces. For a more subtle look, there’s a cream double-breasted blazer and pair of trousers in a faint pinstripe print. You can also find the very chic Marena jacket available in both a rich suede and a lightweight cotton-linen blend with matching pants.
Sézane
Esna Blouse
$120.00
Sézane
Sézane
Baptisto Trousers
$160.00
Sézane
Sézane
Pierro Shirt
$160.00
Sézane
Sézane
Michele Jacket
$230.00
Sézane
Sézane
Rodriguo Trousers
$175.00
Sézane
Sézane
Marena Jacket
$215.00
Sézane
Sézane
Gavi Trousers
$175.00
Sézane
Sézane Ciao Roma Separates

Sézane
Medicis Dress
$400.00
Sézane
Pretend like you're part of the Medici family with the romantic Medicis mini dress or take on the patchwork denim trend this warm-weather season with a button-down blouse. Or go on and pair a (drool-worthy) crochet-finish jacket with cropped printed pants or a pleated mini skirt for stylish springtime outings.
Sézane
Martin Crop Trousers
$160.00
Sézane
Sézane
Lealys Shirt
$150.00
Sézane
Sézane
Lili Skirt
$160.00
Sézane
Sézane
Marceline Jacket
$485.00
Sézane
Sézane Ciao Roma Under $100 Jewelry

Sézane
Luca Bracelet Set
$65.00
Sézane
Sézane
Gabin Earrings
$125.00
Sézane
While, as with most Sézane offerings, the majority of the collection comes in well over $100, most of the jewelry costs less than a Benjamin (or a €100 note). From stunning statement earrings (including wavy gold hoops, marbled stones, and architectural flower pendants) to statement rings (including mother-of-pearl gems and stacked designs), these day-to-night pieces will enhance your style without hurting your wallet.
Sézane
Flora Hoops
$90.00
Sézane
Sézane
Samuel Ring
$95.00
Sézane
Sézane
Joao Earrings
$65.00
Sézane
Sézane
Theresa Ring
$95.00
Sézane
Sézane Ciao Roma Atelier Handbags

Sézane
Justine Mini Basket
$245.00
Sézane
Whether you’re in need of a spacious crossbody bag for everyday life, an oversized tote bag for those long beach or sightseeing days, or a mini basket bag for al fresco cocktails and dinners, Ciao Roma has a style for every need and occasion. Plus, many styles, like the Claude bag, come in spring-ready colors like lilac.
Sézane
Claude Bag
$450.00
Sézane
Sézane
Maxi Justine Basket
$390.00
Sézane
Sézane
Mini Milo Classic Bag
$435.00
Sézane
Sézane
Victor Bag
$390.00
Sézane
Sézane Ciao Roma Spring Shoes

Sézane
Florie Sandals
$235.00
Sézane
If you find yourself on the cobblestone streets of Italy and want to blend in with the locals, take their lead and stick to block-heel sandals, rather than stilettos. We’re personally a fan of the casual Florie fisherman sandal for long walking days and of the silky, striped High Carmela heels for nights out on the town.
Sézane
High Carmela Sandals
$280.00
Sézane
Sézane
High Deva Mules
$225.00
Sézane
Sézane
Pernille Sandals
$230.00
Sézane
Sézane
Georgia High Babies
$230.00
Sézane
Shop Sézane Ciao Roma Collection

