For many of us, Airbnb can be a great way to save money while traveling. But for celebs, the rentals can just be another way to live luxe while away from home, like Selena Gomez's recent Malibu rental. Gomez gave us a glimpse of the property on Instagram, but as it turns out, the amazing porch isn't the only reason this house is making us drool.
According to the Airbnb listing, this is "not your average rental" — and we're inclined to agree. The property, which sleeps 10, has its own private beach and 1,000 square feet of deck space. Oh, not to mention top-of-the-line amenities at every turn, from the espresso and juicing machines down to the organic Egyptian cotton linens and Sonos stereo system. The house also comes with its own concierge, who is able to provide additional services, like daily housekeeping, or booking private plane travel or last-minute reservations at Nobu.
Not surprisingly, all that luxury doesn't come cheap. One night will set you back $2,900 — before fees and taxes. A week at "M Beach" would cost around $25,000 — more than many of us pay in rent in a year.
But when you've basically set the standard for Instagram #SquadGoals, no expense can be spared. Click through to get a glimpse inside.
