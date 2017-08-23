When people think of American landmarks, the Statue of Liberty or Mount Rushmore are the attractions that typically come to mind. Checking these amazing monuments off your bucket list is great, but if you think that's all there is to this huge and incredibly diverse country, you're truly missing out.
The U.S. is also home to a huge variety of sights that are bit, well, unusual, to say the least. Some of these are the results of quirky interests — like a collection of peculiar objects — while others are the byproduct of an accident. One thing's for sure: These sights are certainly worthy going off the beaten path for. Click through for our roundup of homegrown creations that are spooky, gross, or downright bizarre.