Founded by Norwegian-German designer Sunniva Rademacher Flesland, Studio Mend's focus is on repairing high-quality garments through visible mending or embroidery. "I wanted to find a way to highlight the value of our clothes and present an alternative to throwing away those garments," Flesland tells Refinery29. From Acne tees to Burberry coats, all of Studio Mend's materials are sourced secondhand in Norway. "Hopefully, I encourage people to buy higher quality clothes and use them longer, and then invest time or money in repairing them."