And, in case you're wondering: these clothes don't look like they're recycled either. In the expanding Scandinavian fashion scene , several brands are seriously mastering this space. Making it their mission to produce less textile waste, these designers — many of whom are set to display their new collections at next month's Copenhagen Fashion Week — are making the world a more stylish and responsible place through upcycled dresses, outerwear and even jewelry. Below, discover the need-to-know Scandinavian brands that are turning waste into wardrobe gold.