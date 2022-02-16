When I ask Diaz what's coming down the pipeline for Salomon Sportstyle, he says people should keep an eye out for exciting developments, including unexpected collabs, new models, and restocks of frequently sold-out styles — all of which are coming from "a lot of passionate people on the team globally" (the Salomon HQ is in France, the North American group is based in Utah, and the showroom is in Paris). "We understand that we're hot right now because it's a trend, like technical footwear and outdoor gear, that trend. How do we push past that and become a part of the culture? We're really focused on doing just that," says Diaz. With the way things are headed stylistically (and with props to the brand's deep roots in the outdoor gear space), it's safe to say Salomon isn't a passing fad — the lifestyle brand will be treading around for a very long time.