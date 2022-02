For Geraldine Chung, founder and buyer of the Venice, CA shop LCD , recently stocking Salomon Sportstyle trainers at her finger-on-the-pulse boutique was a no-brainer. "I bought my first pair of Salomons from The Broken Arm in Paris during Fashion Week in March 2020 and wore them almost daily during the pandemic. At first, I was noticing that a lot of guys were complimenting me on them," she recalls. (Diaz also credits The Broken Arm as the shop that put Salomon on the fashion map as Sportstyle's first major collaborator.) "[But when LCD] reopened in the summer of 2021, I noticed that every single girl in our office was wearing Salomon XT-6s!" says Chung. Starting an account with Salomon came about soon thereafter. "The amazing thing about Salomons is the slimmer form that really works with a variety of outfits," says Chung of the shoe's appeal. "I wear them with huge dresses, graphic pleated trousers, joggers, anything. I'm currently obsessed with the Speedcross 3s that we carry — the tread on these shoes makes you feel like you're gliding on jelly clouds." Chung's shop isn't the only one aboard the Salomon train — you can find these shoes at a variety of both smaller boutiques and larger retailers like SSENSE and Nordstrom.