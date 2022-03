It wouldn’t be Sleep Week without an unbeatable exclusive deal with reader-favorite mattress brand Saatva . This year we scored you the best deal yet: We're talkingfrom the eco-friendly mattress-maker. No promo codes are needed, just click through our R29-exclusive link and the discount will be applied at checkout. Just like every other Score, we assure you this is the best deal you'll get on these top-rated mattresses — simply compare it to their current promo of $300 off a $2,500 - $2,999 purchase. Run, don't walk to the checkout because you only have until Monday, March 21 to take full advantage of this rare (and comfortable) shopping opportunity.