This Trend Is Subtle, But All Our Favorite Stores Suddenly Have It

It wasn't even long ago that literally everything laced up — the detail was so easy to replicate that it infiltrated the pages of of Reformation, Zara, Forever 21, and so many more. In fact, you can still find remnants of the trend buried in their sale sections today. Tops, dresses, leggings, swimsuits, boots...if you can name it, brands probably tried to lace it.
With the new season, however, comes one similar detail that's threatening to replace laced-up-everything. And our friends over at Parcel have confirmed it: Ruching is everywhere, and it's one of the most-saved trends on the platform right now. It's similar to the lace-up factor, especially when it features a drawstring, but we like that it's a little bit less in-your-face. It is, however, equally as adaptable to a wide range of garments, and it's already creeping its way onto everything from sheer tops to puffer coats.
Click on to get to know the design detail for yourself, and prepare to inevitably see it all over the place.