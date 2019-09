Don't Be Square: 16 Round Bags Ready For Summer

But, there are enough days in the week to carry your work bag with everything in its place. Now and then, you've got to lighten your load and live a little — and a round bag is the trend to use to tackle those lighter days. Keys, metro card, credit card, chapstick, done. That may be all a lot of these oddly-shaped purses can hold, but the style payoff makes it all worth it. Dip your toes into the leather, acrylic, and woven summer variations ahead for an overdue break from your usual carryall