Don't Be Square: 16 Round Bags Ready For Summer

There's a time for practical bags, and a time for, well, fun ones. You see, an incorrect handbag choice can leave you feeling just as out-of-whack as wearing the wrong pair of shoes (a situation we're all too familiar with).
But, there are enough days in the week to carry your work bag with everything in its place. Now and then, you've got to lighten your load and live a little — and a round bag is the trend to use to tackle those lighter days. Keys, metro card, credit card, chapstick, done. That may be all a lot of these oddly-shaped purses can hold, but the style payoff makes it all worth it. Dip your toes into the leather, acrylic, and woven summer variations ahead for an overdue break from your usual carryall.
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.