The Rothy’s Mary Jane Flat Is Like A Present For Your Feet

If you’ve spent these past few months trudging through winter in snow boots and chunky leather shoes, we've got good news for your feet: freedom is just around the corner. That’s not to say we don’t love a good pair of combat boots or knee-highs, but our toes have to come up for air at some point. And while it may not be sandal season yet (hang on tight though, we’re almost there), we're finally bringing flats back into our wardrobe lineups as temperatures slowly start to rise. Cue Rothy's — the sustainable brand that just gave its beloved pointed toe style a dainty little upgrade for spring.
If the Rothy's brand sounds super familiar to you, it's probably because Meghan Markle, the unofficial duchess of sustainable style, is famously a fan. Here at R29, we've also tested and ranked their signature pointy-toed flats — kind to your feet and to the environment — as a top pick for commuter shoes. As if we haven't already gushed over the fact that these flats are machine-washable and knitted from single-use plastic water bottles, the shoes just got the Mary Jane treatment, landing them at very top of our must-have list for spring (also on that list, in case you were wondering: lady bags and pearl necklaces).
The classic Mary Jane is usually low-cut with straps fixed across the instep, often thought of as something a doll would wear. But Rothy's didn't stop at a simple strap to add a precious touch to its existing silhouette. They tied the whole look up with a Jojo Siwa-like bow.
So if you're on the hunt for your go-to spring shoe that's equal parts comfortable and polished, why not elevate your trusty flats to footwear that's basically a present for your feet? With colors like sapphire, cinnamon, and even wildcat to chose from, the Rothy's Mary Jane shoe is one that — despite its shape — definitely doesn't fall flat.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
