The Rothy’s Mary Jane Flat Is Like A Present For Your Feet

If you’ve spent these past few months trudging through winter in snow boots and chunky leather shoes , we've got good news for your feet: freedom is just around the corner. That’s not to say we don’t love a good pair of combat boots or knee-highs, but our toes have to come up for air at some point. And while it may not be sandal season yet (hang on tight though, we’re almost there), we're finally bringing flats back into our wardrobe lineups as temperatures slowly start to rise. Cue Rothy's — the sustainable brand that just gave its beloved pointed toe style a dainty little upgrade for spring.