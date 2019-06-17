JoJo Siwa Speaks Out After Her Claire's Makeup Kit Was Recalled

She further explained: “This product is something that, with a lot of things, that I put my trust into other people’s hands. We are working really, really hard to make sure that this product is recalled and off all shelves." The internet star also let customers know that they will get refunded, whether the product was used or not, which Claire's also announced last week. At the end, she thanked her fans for their support during this circumstance saying, "I thank you for understanding, because it is serious to me, and it means a lot to me because it is my name, and it is my brand, and it is my face — quite literally."