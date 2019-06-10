It's been three months since the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued a statement advising against the use of specific cosmetics sold at Claire's and fellow teen retailer Justice after they tested positive for asbestos, the harmful fiber that's been linked to lung cancer, mesothelioma, and other pulmonary diseases. Now, the FDA issued an entirely new warning that's directed at one of the store's most well-known celebrity collaborations: YouTube star JoJo Siwa's Makeup Kit.
"Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos," the FDA tweeted. The set — which includes an eyeshadow palette, lip products, and nail polishes — was voluntarily recalled by Claire's as of last week. “Consumers who have these batches/Lots of Claire’s or Beauty Plus products should stop using them,” the FDA wrote in its online statement.
Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019
Siwa rose to fame on the television show Dance Moms, and has become an Internet star with nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube. She's now internationally known as a dancer and singer who's currently on a national tour titled D.R.E.A.M. With her oversized hair bows and sparkly makeup, she markets primarily to a younger audience (including North West) who purchase hair accessories and beauty products to copy her signature look.
The 16 year old hasn't yet spoken out in regards to the asbestos found in her cosmetics, but Claire's has. "Claire’s Stores, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the JoJo Cosmetic Kit out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the kit," a spokesperson wrote in an email statement to TODAY. “Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations."
The company has agreed to refund any customers who have purchased the product. This isn't the first or even the second time Claire's has come under the microscope; in 2017, after a Rhode Island mom sent her daughter's glitter makeup for independent lab testing, the store recalled nine makeup products. With the FDA continuing its testing for asbestos across the cosmetics industry, time will only tell if more brands and retailers come under fire.
