As much as we love a big, slouchy boyfriend coat (and basically anything with a relaxed fit, for that matter), sometimes even we question the sartorial merit of donning these oversized pieces. After all, we don't want to leave onlookers guessing about whether or not we are, indeed, wearing our sleep-time gear to the office. Or, better yet, that it was an embarrassing oversight altogether. Which brings us to the discussion at hand: Michael Kors ' pre-fall 2014 collection and a certain "robe coat" that caught the attention of R29's Team Shopping.