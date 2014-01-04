As much as we love a big, slouchy boyfriend coat (and basically anything with a relaxed fit, for that matter), sometimes even we question the sartorial merit of donning these oversized pieces. After all, we don't want to leave onlookers guessing about whether or not we are, indeed, wearing our sleep-time gear to the office. Or, better yet, that it was an embarrassing oversight altogether. Which brings us to the discussion at hand: Michael Kors' pre-fall 2014 collection and a certain "robe coat" that caught the attention of R29's Team Shopping.
While this editor would argue that it's the epitome of everything we love about tomboy glamour these days, translating the camel-colored topper from runway to real life isn't so black and white. It may be a bit too avant-garde for the tastes of commercial consumers, falling within the realm of "things that only fashion people like." But, hey, maybe we're underestimating the styling sensibilities of the modern shopper. Then again, this is a whole lot of look.
So, readers, tell us: Can you dig this oversized, robe-inspired number, and, more importantly, would you wear it? If you said yes to the latter, click ahead to shop nine iterations that'll surely make a statement.