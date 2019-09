Can You Reverse Sun Damage? Here’s What Derms Say

As far as fading sun spots, you can add vitamin C, a clinically proven brightening agent , to your daily skin-care routine. However, it will take at least a month to see any difference.As an alternative, dermatologists recommend looking into lasers, like IPL (intense pulsed light), to reverse this type of sun damage. An IPL treatment transmits bright light — typically through a handheld device — that targets pigmentation. It's rarely painful, but you can feel an uncomfortable zap from the light, similar to laser hair removal. Dr. Williams says it'll probably take two treatments to erase sun spots. IPL is cleared for all skin tones, but one important thing to keep in mind is that your skin should not be actively tanned when getting laser treatments. "If the background of skin is tan, wait it out until your skin is as close to its base color before pursuing laser," urges Kenneth Mark , M.D. So, early fall — when your Labor Day tan has finally faded — is the perfect time to schedule an appointment.