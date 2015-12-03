How To Repeat Outfits This Holiday Season (& Not Get Caught)

Don't be a serial outfit-repeater this holiday season. While establishing a signature look that consists of a few pieces you can wear over and over again has its merits, there's a fine line between rocking a personal style uniform and straight up wearing the same exact item of clothing every single day.



But alas, as holiday party season approaches each year, we always seem to feel like our closets just don’t cut it — and neither will wearing the same dress to every celebratory event and friend-group gift exchange. To face this wardrobe-challenging time with grace, you’ve got to know how to make a few staple pieces feel totally different for every occasion that presents itself from now until the New Year. Outfit repeating is all but mandatory this time of year, but you've still got to do it right.



So, we’re arming you with the sneakiest, easiest ways to make three core pieces work for three different scenarios — without anyone even pausing to question whether they’ve seen you in that look already. Believe it or not, with staples like a little red frock, cute chunky sweater, and pair of wide-leg jeans, you can tackle nine ho-ho-holiday fêtes and look damn good at every single one. Keep reading to see how.