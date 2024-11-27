ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale Has Your Party Wardrobe On Lock

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated November 27, 2024, 7:39 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale just dropped, and it’s as good of an opportunity as any to build out your holiday-party wardrobe (and beyond).
For a limited time, the brand is offering 25% off everything, including coveted limited-edition styles. Translation: Now’s your chance to snag dreamy velvet and silk dresses, darling bow-adorned tops, fanciful bubble-hem skirts, and divine leopard-print coats that are as plush as they are polished. Need finishing touches? Velvet Mary Janes, trendy east-west mini bags, and kitten heels made for dancing all night are also on offer. 

These pieces are too good to linger in stock, so you’ll want to act fast — keep scrolling to shop our picks from the Reformation Black Friday sale before your size disappears
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Dresses

Shop This
Steal the spotlight this season with Reformation’s show-stopping winter dresses. From bubble-hem silhouettes and sleek cutouts to lush knits and flowing silk gowns, these pieces are your RSVP-ready answer for every event.
Jeany Silk Dress
$246.00$328.00
Clea Dress Es
$111.00$148.00
Hayden Knit Dress
$148.50$198.00
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Tops 

Shop This
Perfect for elevating denim or adding a touch of drama to party skirts, Reformation's on-sale tops include everything from asymmetrical necklines to romantic bow-adorned blouses and sleek sequin styles that dazzle from day to night.
Prima Top
$141.00$188.00
Belle Knit Top
$73.50$98.00
Vivia Top Es
$141.00$188.00
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Jackets & Coats 

Shop This
Reformation has the ultimate winter coat edit, featuring everything from plush faux-fur and It girl slouchy silhouettes to ultra-cozy sweater jackets — on point for bundling up for brisk strolls or layering over your soirées-ready ensembles.
Veda Brandon Leather Jacket
$493.50$658.00
Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket
$223.50$298.00
Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat
$261.00$348.00
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Skirts 

Shop This
From long, demure skirts in midi and maxi lengths to dazzling sequined minis and low-rise styles, Reformation has every look you need to take you from workweek to weekend — cue your seamless office-to-cocktail transitions.
Andi Low Rise Maxi Skirt Es
$133.50$178.00
Layla Skirt
$118.50$158.00
Lucy Skirt Es
$186.00$248.00
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Sweaters

Shop This
Festive, fresh, and undeniably versatile — scoop up one of Reformation’s amazing on-sale sweaters, from bold cardigans to seasonal Fair Isle designs and clingy, second-skin woolen cuts.
Lilou Regenerative Merino Sweater
$148.50$198.00
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
$148.50$198.00
Brooklyn Cashmere Polo Sweater
$223.50$298.00
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Pants 

Shop This
Craving new wide-leg jeans, polished work pants, or comfy knitted flares? Reformation’s got you — and the answer is 25% off.
Vida Low Rise Pant
$148.50$198.00
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
$126.00$168.00
Tanya Knit Pant Es
$118.50$158.00
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Accessories

Shop This
Do you need another pair of Mary Janes or a sumptuous suede tote? Probably not. But are these marked-down gems too good to pass up? Emphatically, yes.
Oversized Patrizia Bag
$448.50$598.00
Wrenley Heeled Slingback
$208.50$278.00
Simona Cylinder Bag
$298.50$398.00
