Recovering From Parentification Hasn’t Been Easy. But It Saved Me

"Parentification is 'the experience of a child being given responsibilities that are beyond their developmental level.'"
"Being a child of immigrant parents feels like being part of a club I never signed up for. I feel an unspoken kinship to other children of immigrants due to our shared experiences of aiding our parents as they navigate the culture and customs of a new country."
When mail came through the door, it was my duty to translate it to my father. During medical appointments when the doctor was speaking too fast or using vocabulary my parents couldn’t comprehend, I would jump to translate. Even though my mom couldn’t help me with my homework due to a language barrier, I helped her study for her citizenship test. All of these are examples of instrumental parentification or, as Dr Sanchez explains, “I am responsible for something rooted in skill development.”
And then there are the more blatant examples of emotional parentification: a child serving as a mediator for parents during arguments, a parent turning to a child for solutions concerning adult matters, or a parent relying on a child for emotional support. All situations I know intimately.
"I felt a lot was riding on my completing certain tasks successfully. If I misinterpreted reading a bill, it could result in my parents paying a financial penalty we couldn’t afford. Not properly preparing my mom for her citizenship test could result in her not staying in the country. The stakes felt high."
"I over-empathize with people to the point that I neglect my own feelings. But my empathy has also allowed me to be an active listener, be fully present with people, and cultivate curiosity rather than judgment. For every negative, there has been a positive way parentification has manifested in my adulthood. Both can be true at the same time."
"To let go of that anger, I had to forgive my parents. And to forgive, I needed to dive deeply into my empathy for them as whole humans and not just as my parents."
Boundaries for me looked like not dropping everything I was doing to pick up my parents’ phone calls; it’s saying “no” to my parents’ requests to complete a task ASAP. It’s also walking away when I feel triggered.
"Seeing the disappointment in her eyes never gets easy, but if I truly love myself, I can no longer betray myself for the sake of others. It's part of having self-compassion for myself."