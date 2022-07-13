Story from Amazon

These Top Gun Ray-Ban Aviators Are My Amazon Prime Day MVP

Elizabeth Buxton
I consider myself, personally and professionally, to be a gifted online shopper — a strength that serves me (and anyone bothering to read this) well during the final day of Amazon Prime. As mentioned in our Refinery29 editors' picks, a culmination of the best deals we're actually buying into, my hottest shopping tip for the 28-hours of this sale spree is to go straight for the Ray-Ban sunglasses. The rationale behind this strategy is fourfold: 1. Ray-Ban sunglasses are expensive, 2. Amazon carries a lot of Ray-Ban sunglasses, 3. Amazon Prime Day historically dishes out up-to-50%-off deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, and 4. The recent blockbuster release of Top Gun: Maverick has made one special deal on Ray-Ban sunglasses all the more timely. I am, of course, speaking of The Aviator.

If you, like me, rewatched the 1986 classic in heated anticipation of the 2022 sequel's debut, then you also likely found your passion for both a young Tom Cruise and his definitive Ray-Ban Aviators reawakened. (What can I say? I've got the need for speed.) Setting the exhilarating action sequences, satisfyingly campy one-liners, and incredibly good-looking cast aside, the iconic black-gradient lenses and distinctly gilded frames have held their own as a powerfully timeless style beacon. Throw Amazon's 30%-off markdown of the unisex style into the mix, and it was Prime Day kismet. Without further ado, shop my prized pair below — alongside a selection of other excellent deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses. I've tossed in everything from premium polarized Aviators to old-school Wayfayers and more modern chunky geometric frames to double-bridged round styles.
Amazon Prime Day Deals On Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses

30% Off Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $213 $149.10

Ray-Ban
Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
$149.10$213.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses, $178 $124.60

Ray-Ban
Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
$124.60$178.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Cats Aviator Sunglasses, $178 $124.60

Ray-Ban
Ray Ban Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
$124.60$178.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Blaze Aviator Sunglasses, $185 $129.50

Ray-Ban
Blaze Aviator Sunglasses
$129.50$185.00
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Deals On Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

50% Off Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $163 $81.50

Ray-Ban
Original Wayfarer Sunglasses + Vision Grou...
$81.50$163.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Original Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses, $213 $149.10

Ray-Ban
Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses
$149.10$214.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses, $151 $105.70

Ray-Ban
Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
$105.70$151.00
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Deals On Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses

30% Off Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses, $174 $121.80

Ray-Ban
Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
$121.80$174.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $174 $121.80

Ray-Ban
Round Sunglasses + Vision Group Accessorie...
$121.80$174.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $166 $116.20

Ray-Ban
Round Sunglasses
$116.20$166.00
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Deals On Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

30% Off Ray-Ban State Street Square Sunglasses, $174 $121.80

Ray-Ban
State Street Square Sunglasses
$121.80$174.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Rb1971 Square Sunglasses, $178 $124.60

Ray-Ban
Women's Rb1971 Square Sunglasses
$124.60$178.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Ban Square Li Sunglasses, $189 $132.30

Ray-Ban
Square Ii Sunglasses
$132.30$189.00
Amazon

30% Off Ray-Bans Caravan Square Sunglasses, $178 $124.60

Ray-Ban
Caravan Square Sunglasses
$124.60$178.00
Amazon
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.

