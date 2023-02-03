Yes, Ethically Made & Affordable Fine Jewelry Does Exist

Timeless, luxurious, sustainable. These characteristics usually go with high price points and unattainability. But luxury brand Quince is challenging the norm with high-quality products for affordable prices. It's transparent about its practices, steering clear from the traditional supply chain that contributes to massive markups. Without these middlemen, the San Francisco brand is able to keep prices on its home goods, men- and womenswear, and accessories low without sacrificing quality.
Quince’s newly expanded jewelry line is handcrafted by Responsible Jewelry Council makers, which sets sustainability standards for the industry and works with members to create better supply chains. Each piece in the collection is therefore made from fully traceable and responsibly sourced precious metals and gemstones. The gamut of casual and formal necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings is primarily made from 14k gold and recycled sterling silver.
To get a better sense of potential savings, the product page for each of these luxurious-yet-affordable pieces compares the price to Quince’s competitors’ prices. For instance, the 14K Gold Pavé Diamond and Blue Sapphire Band sells for $299.90 at Quince but would supposedly cost $719 at Angara and $899 at Zales. And Quince’s fine jewelry collection has pieces even more affordable than that, with prices as low as $30.
Read on to see some of Quince’s expanded jewelry line, full of pieces that are timeless, well-made, and attainable.
Necklaces
All of Quince’s necklace styles are simple, dainty, and upscale. The yellow gold and white gold chain necklaces are either streamlined or have small, intricate pendants perfect for everyday wear or elevated evenings.
Earrings
The incredibly large selection of earrings includes a multitude of sleek styles, from hoops to studs to cuffs. In addition to gold and sterling silver pieces, Quince also incorporates diamonds, pearls, gemstones, and more into its earrings.
Bracelets
Quince’s bracelet selection is smaller but no less exquisite. The delicate chain bracelets each have elegant additions like diamond clusters, beads, and sapphires. Upgrade your arm candy game by wearing the dainty pieces together.
Rings
From everyday rings to wedding bands, Quince’s rings are classic crowd-pleasers — whether thin, simple, and unadorned or chunky, intricate, and bedazzled.
