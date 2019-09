The Latest Bag Brand Taking Over The 'Gram

But, we prefer to shop small for this one. For a more personal, handmade feel, we're looking to label Pura Utz , founded by Anna Waller Andrés . After supporting the #FreeTheNipple movement with a line of tees , Waller Andrés is now making beaded bags and accessories that are designed in Copenhagen and handmade by Mayan women in Guatemala. From leopard to stripes to strawberries, these little pouches pair with jeans and a T-shirt as easily as dresses, and all come in under $200.