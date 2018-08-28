The Latest Bag Brand Taking Over The 'Gram

Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
If there's one handbag trend that defines the year 2018, it's the beaded bag. Whether you owe it to Susan Alexandra, Shrimps, or the ones you can dig up at your local vintage store, the beaded bag has become a street style favorite and a weekend essential. Even Zara and Mango have jumped on the trend.
But, we prefer to shop small for this one. For a more personal, handmade feel, we're looking to label Pura Utz, founded by Anna Waller Andrés. After supporting the #FreeTheNipple movement with a line of tees, Waller Andrés is now making beaded bags and accessories that are designed in Copenhagen and handmade by Mayan women in Guatemala. From leopard to stripes to strawberries, these little pouches pair with jeans and a T-shirt as easily as dresses, and all come in under $200.
In the age of Instagram, a textured, photogenic bag is more important than ever. Click ahead to shop these soon-to-be must-haves for yourself.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.